Virginia man killed on I-81 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

The Virginia State Police say that a Bristol man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81.

It occurred Friday morning in the northbound lanes near mile marker 14 in Washington County. According to the VSP, the driver of a 2002 Buick Lacrosse ran off the left side of the highway into the median and struck a guardrail. The driver, identified as Fairly G Honaker, 71, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

