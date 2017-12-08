UPDATE: Missing Bluefield, VA woman found safe - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Missing Bluefield, VA woman found safe

Posted:
Amber Nicole Gray Amber Nicole Gray

According to Bluefield, VA Police Chief M. Shane Gunter, after being reported missing for four days, Amber Gray was located "in safe condition."

Police in Bluefield, Virginia are asking for the public's help finding a woman reported missing this week.

NAME: Amber Nicole Gray
AGE: 21
HEIGHT: 5'1"
WEIGHT: 170-175 pounds
HAIR: Brownish-Blonde
EYES: Hazel

Police say Amber was last seen on December 4. She may be driving a 1999 Ford F-150, red in color, with a registration number JSA-9426. Amber may be in the company of another woman and could be in the McDowell County area.

If you have any information on here whereabouts, call the Bluefield, VA Police at 276-326-2621.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.