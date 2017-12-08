UPDATE: Missing Bluefield, VA woman found safe

According to Bluefield, VA Police Chief M. Shane Gunter, after being reported missing for four days, Amber Gray was located "in safe condition."

Police in Bluefield, Virginia are asking for the public's help finding a woman reported missing this week.

NAME: Amber Nicole Gray

AGE: 21

HEIGHT: 5'1"

WEIGHT: 170-175 pounds

HAIR: Brownish-Blonde

EYES: Hazel

Police say Amber was last seen on December 4. She may be driving a 1999 Ford F-150, red in color, with a registration number JSA-9426. Amber may be in the company of another woman and could be in the McDowell County area.

If you have any information on here whereabouts, call the Bluefield, VA Police at 276-326-2621.