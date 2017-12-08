Virginia Water Control Board certifies Mountain Valley Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's Water Control Board has issued a certification for a proposed natural gas pipeline that will run through six counties in the state.

The board voted 5-2 Thursday to issue a water quality certification for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The Roanoke Times reports that at a public comment session Wednesday, most of the dozens of speakers expressed concerns about digging trenches for a 42-inch buried steel pipe to run along steep mountain slopes.

For years, property owners in the path of the pipeline have argued the project will wreak environmental havoc along its entire length. And even the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) admitted as much in its final Environmental Impact Statement, although in milder terms. FERC said negative impacts are inevitable, especially in the national forests the pipeline will cross along its length.

In the Commonwealth, the board was charged with determining whether there is "reasonable assurance" that water along the pipeline's route would not be contaminated during construction. Environmental experts say the nature of the project--moving pressurized natural gas through the Roanoke and New River valleys--makes degradation of the land a certainty and poses a real threat to hundreds of water crossings.

Appalachian Voices, a nonprofit advocate for Appalachian communities, said in a statement it was disappointed by the decision.

In West Virginia, the Department of Environmental Protection, under recently-appointed director Austin Caperton, has issued a similar certification.

Pittsburgh-based EQT, the parent company of the pipeline developers, has promised its customers that the pipeline will be fully operational by the end of 2018.