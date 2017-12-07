New administrator tapped to lead EPA's Mid-Atlantic region

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) A new regional director is tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency's Mid-Atlantic Region.



Region III Administrator Cosmo Servidio is seven weeks into his new job overseeing the agency's work in several states, including West Virginia.

In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Retreat, he explained how he plans to implement some of the agencies goals in West Virginia.



Moore: Tell us about this new direction the EPA is taking under the Trump administration?



Servidio: We're back to basics. We're basically implementing the program to protect water, air, and land. We feel the last eight years there has been an overreach in regards to our true authority that was given to us by Congress. We're back to what we're supposed to do.



Moore: The Clean Power Plan has large implications with the coal industry here in West Virginia, what is the agency's plan moving forward?



Servidio: We had a hearing last week in Charleston which I chaired. We felt that the Clean Power Plan was an overreach and clearly out of the bounds of the authority Congress has given us. We've announced more hearings nationally. One in San Francisco, Wyoming, Kansas City. First and foremost, we want to get feedback from the public moving forward.



Servidio: For me, it's important to be out in each state and hear from the communities. Priority number one made clear by the administrator is to get back and hear from the people what's going on. The only way to do that is through leading and a strong partnership with our states and tribes, protecting the land and water, and seeing our economy grow.