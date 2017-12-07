Class AA All-State Football Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Class AA All-State Football Teams

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

Here are the Class AA All-State Football Teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association

1st Team

RB-Mookie Collier (Bluefield) Captain

OL-Nathan Pettus (Bluefield)

LB-Truck Edwards (Bluefield)

LB-Grant Mohler (James Monroe)

DB-Mohler Monroe (James Monroe)

2nd Team

RB-Evan Rose (Pikeview)

OL-Deiyantei Powell-Woods

DL-Adam Daniel (Independence)

DB-Connor Moore (James Monroe)

K/P-Cory Booth (James Monroe)

