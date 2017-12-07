10 WVU Women run past PItt

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The WVU Women had an easy time on Thursday night with a old rival. The Lady Mountaineers dominated Pitt 73-52 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

WVU was led by Teana Muldrow who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Katrina Pardee chipped in with 15, and Kristinia King had 14. WVU outrebounded the Panthers by 10 and forced 17 turnovers.

Up next, WVU will host Coppin State on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 pm.