Potential for light snow Friday through Sunday AM

(WVVA) ***LIGHT SNOW POTENTIAL TODAY & TONIGHT** A system will slide by to our southeast on Friday, bringing snow to our south and east. The latest forecast models have shifted the track of the snow further west.Snow is MUCH MORE likely today and tonight across southwest VA (especially toward the NC line and east of I-81 where several inches could fall) Some of the latest forecast model data suggest we could see trace to 3 inches across our Virginia counties, with a dusting to 1 inch across southern WV. PLEASE NOTE...that the NAM and HRRR (two other short-range weather models) have no snow accumulation for our area...at all. This is a tricky forecast, so stay tuned for updates! High temperatures on Friday will only be in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies for most of our area.

An area of low pressure, known as a clipper system, will move our way Saturday evening. This system will provide our region with a better chance of snow showers. At this point in time, snowfall totals appear light. Trace to an inch of accumulation is possible for lower elevations, with one to three possible along west-facing slopes by Sunday afternoon. The higher west-facing slopes of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties may see slightly higher amounts.

Cold weather will continue early next week with warmer weather on Monday. Highs climb into the low 40s. Another clipper system will move our way on Tuesday, dragging a cold front through the region and giving us another chance of snow showers. We will maintain a broad northwest flow next week, keeping temperatures below normal.