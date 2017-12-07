Graham Boys with some unfinished business

Bluefield, VA

The Graham boys got the season going in the right way on Wednesday night. Blowing past Giles to open their campaign at 1-0. "I was very pleased with our effort last night at home in our home opener our first game against Giles. It gave us a lot of things that we can build on where we can lay a foundation hopefully of a successful season" said head coach Glynn Carlock Jr.

The G-Men will play one of the toughest schedules in all of Virginia. Highlighted by a trip to class 2A power Martinsville on Friday. "We get to go to the doghouse tomorrow night down there. Its their home opener, its their first game. Its something that we're really looking forward to the challenge to gage the level at which we are at this stage in the game."

Graham will return the majority of its starters and rotation from last season, giving them a boost to make a big run. "It helps us a lot with our starting 5 being the exact same as last year. Lot of seniors on this team, we have a lot of experience, and we know what it takes to get to where we need to be" said senior Darrin Martin.

One of this team's most defining qualities is its family like atmospshere. Proving they can get along both on and off the court. "They're are so much fun to be around. They love each other, they love to play for each other, and they are a joy to coach. If you feel that way about coming to play and coming to coach, its fun for everyone" said Carlock.

This group has made it to the regionals on several occasions, and has struggled to push through. Something they are hoping to change this season. "Its huge considering last year, my junior year, we made it to the regionals and lost. Knowing its my last year, we want to make a state run" said Martin.