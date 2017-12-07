Graham Boys with some unfinished business

Here are the Class AA All-State Football Teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers AssociationMore >>
The WVU Women had an easy time on Thursday night with a old rival
The Graham boys got the season going in the right way
High School Basketball scores 12/06:
Bluefield senior running back Mookie Collier has been named the 2017 MetroNews High School Player of the Year award.
The West Virginia Class A all-state football teams were announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The Concord basketball teams split a Tuesday night home doubleheader with Glenville State.
West Virginia defeats Virginia 68-61 Tuesday night, giving the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.
High School basketball 12/04:
Just about 72 hours after the Bluefield Beavers big victory over Fairmont Senior, the celebration is still ongoing in Mercer County.
