McDowell County Sheriff's sleeping bag drive

By Rob Martin, Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist
The McDowell County sheriff's Department is still busy collecting sleeping bags for needy children in the area. 

For the second year, McDowell County deputies are accepting the donation of sleeping bags that will help elementary and middle school students stay warm this winter.

The “Warm for the Winter,” which has replaced the “Shop with a Cop” program, will help children in the county by ensuring that they stay warm during the winter months. Although McDowell County is among the poorest in West Virginia, the sheriff says that isn't stopping donations in the least.

Donations can be brought to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 350 Virginia Avenue, Suite 101, in Welch.

