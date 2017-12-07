McDowell County mourns loss of teacher

Students and staff of Southside K-8 school in McDowell County line the streets Thursday in honor of Debra Handy.

Affectionately known as Debbie by staff, she passed away last Friday after a forty-seven-year tenure at McDowell County schools. She was the primary kindergarten aid at Southside, but also worked many summer programs for the kids.

Her funeral was held today at 11 a.m. and a procession passed in front of the school around noon. Debra was beloved by the staff. Ms. Handy also worked many years at War Elementary before Southside took over. She was 64 years old.