3 dead in shooting at New Mexico school

Police in Bluefield, Virginia are asking for the public's help finding a woman reported missing this week.More >>
Police in Bluefield, Virginia are asking for the public's help finding a woman reported missing this week.More >>
A second man has been convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of a coal executive in West Virginia last year.More >>
A second man has been convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of a coal executive in West Virginia last year.More >>
Environmental advocates express dismay over Virginia Water Board approval of Mountain Valley Pipeline.More >>
Environmental advocates express dismay over Virginia Water Board approval of Mountain Valley Pipeline.More >>
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) A new regional director is tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency's Mid-Atlantic Region.More >>
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) A new regional director is tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency's Mid-Atlantic Region.More >>
A local mental health and substance abuse counselor says health professionals need to look deeper into patients mental health history after the West Virginia State Medical Association says the state ranks highest in the nation for prescriptions of anxiety and nerve medications.More >>
A local mental health and substance abuse counselor says health professionals need to look deeper into patients mental health history after the West Virginia State Medical Association says the state ranks highest in the nation for prescriptions of anxiety and nerve medications.More >>
The McDowell County sheriff's Department is still busy collecting sleeping bags for needy children in the area.More >>
The McDowell County sheriff's Department is still busy collecting sleeping bags for needy children in the area.More >>
Students and staff of Southside K-8 school in McDowell County line the streets Thursday in honor of Debra Handy.More >>
Students and staff of Southside K-8 school in McDowell County line the streets Thursday in honor of Debra Handy.More >>
The former Chief Financial Officer for a lumber company in Raleigh County faces up to 20 years in federal prison for stealing more than $800,000.More >>
The former Chief Financial Officer for a lumber company in Raleigh County faces up to 20 years in federal prison for stealing more than $800,000.More >>