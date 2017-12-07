U.S. Sen. Al Franken to resign but says he won't give up his voice

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Franken made the announcement in a speech Thursday on the Senate floor.

The two-term lawmaker has repeatedly apologized as several women stepped forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior, from groping to forcibly trying to kiss them.

The Minnesota Democrat says he's used his position "to be a champion of women." He says despite the allegations, "I know who I really am." He says, "Even on the worst day of my political life, I feel like it's all been worth it."

Franken is serving his ninth year as senator. He says he'll resign in the coming weeks

A fresh allegation on Wednesday unleashed a torrent of Democratic demands that Franken step aside. Female senators led the chorus.

Franken is an actor who appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and an author who narrowly won his Senate seat in 2008 after a prolonged vote count. He has been a fierce opponent of the Trump administration.

His political fall has been swift by congressional standards. The first allegation surfaced on Nov. 16.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he hasn't decided on a replacement for Al Franken.

Minnesota Republicans are reaching out to former Gov. Tim Pawlenty about running in a race to replace Sen. Al Franken. Republicans have also identified former Sen. Norm Coleman as a possible candidate