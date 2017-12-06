High School basketball 12/06: - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School basketball scores from 12/06:

Girls:

Bluefield 57- Westside 44

Wyoming East 73- River View 30

Boys: 

Shady Spring 76- James Monroe 51

Summers Co. 60- Pikeview 51

Graham 81- Giles 60

