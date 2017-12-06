Bleeding control kits coming to Mercer schools

A national campaign launched in 2015 called "Stop the Bleed" is making its way to Mercer County.

Stop the Bleed was created in response to the increasing amount of mass shootings across the country. The program trains and equips bystanders to help others in a bleeding emergency. Starting in January, the Bluefield Rescue Squad will start distributing bleeding control kits to all 27 Mercer County Schools. Besides delivering the kits, the Rescue Squad will also train faculty and staff at the schools on how to use the kits. Sean Cantrell with Bluefield Rescue Squad says, "When you have a hemorrhage, someone could die within five minutes. So they could actually save the person's life, before we could even get there. You know, if you can save one life... you can't put any amount of money on that person's life."

Each kit comes with a tourniquet, dressing, and gloves, among other items. The Bluefield Rescue Squad is providing these kits to all Mercer County School free of charge.

