Collier wins MetroNews High School Football Player of the Year

Bluefield's Mookie Collier has another big accolade coming his way.

The senior tailback who led the Beavers to a 14-0 mark and their 11th state championship has been named the MetroNews High School Football Player of the year. Collier who amassed for over 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns this season beat out some of the best players across the mountain state for the award. Following Collier were Martinsburg's Tyson Bagent, Jadon Hayes from Huntington and last year's winner Jeremy Dillon from Mingo Central.