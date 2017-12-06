Raleigh County independent living center donates food

A jury has cleared a West Virginia police officer in a battery case.More >>
(WVVA) Reinforcing shots of cold air through the weekend and next week will keep our temperatures below normal. Colder air than what we're experiencing now will move our way Thursday night.More >>
Leaders of a local manufacturing business are looking to develop a product that can prevent serious car accidents on major highways while at the same time create job opportunities for veterans. CEO of MVM Green Technologies, Inc. Mike Moses and his business partner Keith Circle of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce are working to manufacture reflective guard rail bolts that can help guide drivers along the road at night or in inclement weather.More >>
There was new fallout Wednesday over a proposed sewer plant in Minden. In recent weeks, Oak Hill leaders overseeing the project have received backlash from residents over the possibility that the project will kick up a dangerous chemical in their community.More >>
Today the city of Bluefield invited local dignitaries and the media to the old freight depot on Bluefield Avenue. Special Operations Forces from the US Army are visiting the city for some special training this week.More >>
A national campaign launched in 2015 called "Stop the Bleed" is making its way to Mercer County. Stop the Bleed was created in response to the increasing amount of mass shootings across the country. The program trains and equips bystanders to help others in a bleeding emergency.More >>
Three teenagers have been arrested in Wythe County in the connection with the shooting deaths of a juvenile and another man.More >>
