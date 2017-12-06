Raleigh County independent living center donates food - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County independent living center donates food

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) Mountain State Centers for Independent Living residents are making the holidays a little bit brighter for those in need.

The organization donated food Wednesday to the Carpenter's Corner food pantry in Uptown Beckley and Brian's Safehouse, a faith based rehabilitation center, in Mount Hope. 

The Mountain State Centers for Independent Living supports independent living in the Raleigh County area for those with disabilities. Wednesday's deliveries are the culmination of a month-long food drive at their location on Prince Street. 

For Brian's Safehouse resident Brian Kincaid, the donation means more money left over to help bring in other young men like himself who are battling  addiction. 

"I woke up in jail. Now I get to see my kids, my family. And I have a lot of support I didn't have before." 

The organization offered a special thanks to Food Lion for their donation of additional Feed America boxes. 

