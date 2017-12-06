3 charged in Wythe County double murder

Three teenagers have been arrested in Wythe County in the connection with the shooting deaths of a juvenile and another man.

According to a news release issued by the Wythe County Sheriff's Office, a tip related to a missing juvenile case led deputies to a home on Reed Creek Drive in the eastern end of the county. Inside the residence officers found two deceased males. Authorities identified the victims as Raymond Rodriguez, 24, of the Austinville community and Aidan Dawson (juvenile), of Wytheville.

Deputies have charged three people in connection with the double homicide.

Dylan Alexander McGlothlin, 18, of Max Meadows, VA is charged with two counts of capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, and two counts of disposal of a body.

Jared Stephens, 19, of Austinville, VA is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to capital murder.

Hunter Armbrister, 18, of Max Meadows is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to capital murder, two counts of attempted disposal or altering of a dead body, and transport, secrete, conceal or alter dead body.

All three suspects are being held in New River Valley Regional Jail.

According to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year-old Aidan Dawson was last seen on November 30.

The two murder victims were found on Tuesday. A motive has not been released.