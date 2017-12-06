FBI agents search dentist office in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

FBI agents search dentist office in Raleigh County

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and West Virginia State Police are at a Raleigh County dentist office Wednesday afternoon

Jarrell Family Dentistry is located on Route 3 in Surveyor. 

There are at least seven officers on scene.

Details are limited right now but WVVA has a crew on scene working to bring you the latest 

