West Virginia hunters kill 44,455 bucks in firearm season

West Virginia wildlife officials say hunters killed 44,455 bucks during the state's two-week firearm season that ended Saturday.

The Division of Natural Resources says data from the electronic game checking system shows hunters approached the total of 46,071 bucks taken last year.

Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen says there was good weather across much of West Virginia for hunters over the two weeks.

Muzzleloader hunting runs through Saturday. The traditional antlerless deer hunting season in selected counties is Dec. 14-16.

