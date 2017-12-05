West Virginia Class "A" All-State teams announced - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia Class "A" All-State teams announced

Posted:

The 2017 West Virginia Class A all-state teams were announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association:

First Team:

RB: Thomas Ferris- Midland Trail

DL: Andrew Richmond- Summers County

DB: Tucker Lilly- Summers County


Second Team:

RB: Jordan Dempsey- Fayetteville

WR: Noah Minor- Midland Trail

DL: Hunter Darby- Midland Trail

LB: Elijah Darby- Mount View

DB: Christian Pack- Summers County

