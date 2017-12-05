Man arrested after shooting in Beeson; another hospitalized - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested after shooting in Beeson; another hospitalized

By Rick Douglas, Evening Anchor/ Content Manager
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

West Virginia State Police responded Tuesday night to a report of an active shooter in the 36-hundred block of Beeson Road in Mercer County.

Trooper Alan Christian told WVVA News that the call came in around 9 p.m.

He said three members of the Princeton detachment were assisted by two Mercer County Sheriff's deputies.

Christian said one male was injured in the shooting and rushed to Princeton Community Hospital.

He said a second male at the Beeson Road address was arrested, and a female there was injured.

He said a more complete account would be available early on Wednesday.

Sources close to the investigation have a identified the shooter as Scottie Coomes. The victim appears to have been a relative and was taken to Princeton Community Hospital for treatment.

