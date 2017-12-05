Concord splits with Glenville State

The Concord men and women's basketball teams were once again back at the Carter Center for a doubleheader on Tuesday night hosting Glenville State. The Mountain Lion picked up their straight win with a 84-70 victory. Tommy Bolte led all Concord players with 22 points. BJ Hamlet, Darian Peterson and Antonio Patterson also scored in double figures for the Mountain Lions. The men improve to 6-3 on the year and 4-1 in conference play.

The women's team fell 127-82 to the Pioneers. The Mountain Lions have now dropped four of their last five games. Madison May had 21 points to lead the Mountain Lions in scoring. Freshman Riley Fitzwater had her second straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Concord falls to 3-5 on the year.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday against West Virginia Wesleyan.