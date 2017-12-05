Mountaineers hand Cavaliers first loss - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mountaineers hand Cavaliers first loss

Posted:

It was a battle between two top 25 teams in Morgantown on Tuesday night as number 18 West Virginia hosted number 15 and undefeated Virginia. The Mountaineers hung on to defeat the Cavaliers 68-61, giving Virginia their first loss of the season. Jevon Carter led all scorers with 23 points. The Mountaineers now lead the all-time series 10-9 against Virginia. The victory also is the eighth straight for West Virginia. Next up, they will play at rival Pitt on Saturday. 

