Local church and business team up to give veterans a Christmas stocking surprise

For nearly a decade, a program called "Stockings for Veterans" has been helping to spread some holiday cheer to local heroes.

And this year a local church and business in Beckley are again teaming up to spread some Christmas cheer to veterans.

"We want them to know that we value their sacrifice, we value what they have given up in order for us to have the freedoms that we do," Pastor Vondie Cook said.

Pastor Cook of Cross Point Church and Calfee Funeral Home vice president Jon Calfee have been working together to make sure patients at the VA Medical Center in Beckley get a stocking full of gifts each Christmas.

"It's a team effort, it really is,” Calfee said. “They'll being items for us to help stuff and put in there, churches and different community organizations all over the area."

Calfee says the program began years ago as a way to send gifts to troops deployed overseas.

"After we started having the troops come back home, we decided to mix it up a little bit, and started doing here at the VA hospital," Calfee said.

Cook says the items don't have to be extravagant, just the simple necessities will do.

"It's just some toiletry items that sometimes we take for granted how valuable those things are,” Cook said.

“You can also do puzzle books, pens and even movies,” Calfee added. “I think westerns are very popular."

Those involved in the program say giving back to those who sacrificed so much is just one way of ensuring everyone receives a Christmas blessing.

"That's something that we have really taken a heart for here at Cross Point is to help them, so when we see a need we begin to work to fill that," Cook said.

The last day to buy the gifts needed to fill the stockings is December 17th.

If you'd like to help, you can drop off the items at Calfee Funeral Home, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Or you can contact the funeral home and arrange for them to come pick up the items.