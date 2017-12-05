Local church and business team up to give veterans a Christmas stocking surprise

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and West Virginia State Police are at a Raleigh County dentist office Wednesday afternoon.More >>
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) Mercer County authorities say they had an active shooter situation tonight in Beeson and one civilian is down. West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.More >>
West Virginia wildlife officials say hunters killed 44,455 bucks during the state's two-week firearm season that ended Saturday.More >>
Five McDowell County businesses were cited in an underage alcohol sting.More >>
For nearly a decade, a program called "Stockings for Veterans" has been helping to spread some holiday cheer to local heroes.More >>
As the winter season quickly approaches.. the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau says the cold weather doesn't slow down visitors. "If people like a hobby they're going to do it regardless of the weather," said Executive Director Jamie Null.More >>
In his first television interview since announcing his run for the U.S. Senate, Ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship took questions on why he is running, whether he is a West Virginia resident, and his plan to beat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D) West Virginia.More >>
For several years now, the population in Tazewell County has been declining, and the drop in residents is starting to take a toll on funding the school system. The funding that Tazewell County Schools receives is appropriated by the county's Board of Supervisors. School Superintendent George Brown realizes that the Board only has so much money to work with.More >>
