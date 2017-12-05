Mercer County tourist attractions looking forward to winter seas - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mercer County tourist attractions looking forward to winter season

Posted:
By Alexis Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

As the winter season quickly approaches.. the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau says the cold weather doesn't slow down visitors.

"If people like a hobby they're going to do it regardless of the weather," said Executive Director Jamie Null. "With the ATV riding the ski season and our state parks, people will still come."

The owner of Crazy Mountain Cycles in Bluefield, Mark Bullis, agrees that the winter season doesn't deter visitors as his business offers UTV rentals, lodging and guided tours.

"It's just more fun. it's not as muddy and it's just like when you were a kid playing in the snow outside on your sled," Bullis said. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.