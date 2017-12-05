Mercer County tourist attractions looking forward to winter season

As the winter season quickly approaches.. the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau says the cold weather doesn't slow down visitors.

"If people like a hobby they're going to do it regardless of the weather," said Executive Director Jamie Null. "With the ATV riding the ski season and our state parks, people will still come."

The owner of Crazy Mountain Cycles in Bluefield, Mark Bullis, agrees that the winter season doesn't deter visitors as his business offers UTV rentals, lodging and guided tours.

"It's just more fun. it's not as muddy and it's just like when you were a kid playing in the snow outside on your sled," Bullis said.