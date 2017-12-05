West Virginia senators urge extending child health program - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia senators urge extending child health program

Posted: Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators are pushing to reauthorize funding for the 20-year-old Children's Health Insurance Plan, which expired in October.

According to health officials, the program covers 21,321 children statewide and about 9 million nationally.

It provides low-cost health coverage for children under 19 in working families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid.

The West Virginia CHIP Board last month voted to close enrollment Feb. 28 if Congress doesn't act before then.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, now calling for prompt action, says the Senate Finance Committee in October advanced a five-year extension.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is asking West Virginians to send him stories about what it's done for them that he can read on the Senate floor.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.