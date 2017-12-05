Sobriety checkpoint set for Saturday in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Sobriety checkpoint set for Saturday in Raleigh County

Posted:
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is conducting a DUI checkpoint on Saturday in the Bradley area.

It will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight along Route 16. Deputies say an alternate location will be on County Route 8, also in Raleigh County.

Funding for the checkpoint is made available through the West Virginia Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.