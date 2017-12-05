Deputies say Bluefield man used woman as shield during standoff

A Bluefield man was arrested following a tense standoff with deputies on Monday.

It happened at a residence on Cove Branch Road, just off Eades Mill Road in Mercer County. Deputies were responding to a shots fired call when they saw an armed man on the porch of the residence. The suspect was hiding behind a woman. Deputies immediately began negotiations and advised the suspect to throw down his weapon. According to court documents, the suspect first tried to fool officers by throwing something else off the porch, but officers knew it wasn't a gun. Deputies continued negotiations for a half hour before the suspect gave up his pistol.

Officers found a machete, a short club, and a plastic bag full of zip-ties on the porch. The suspect also had duct tape in his possession.

Harry Lee Smith, Jr., 41, was charged with burglary, brandishing, domestic assault, two counts of kidnapping, and three counts of wanton endangerment. He was placed in Southern Regional Jail without bond.