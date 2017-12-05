Richlands Police offers safe place for transactions - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Richlands Police offers safe place for transactions

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
RICHLANDS, VA (WVVA) -

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, many are making purchases online, including from websites like eBay or Craigslist.

For those who want to buy or pick up their item from a seller in-person, the Richlands Police Department now offers a safe meeting place. The department became an Internet Purchase Exchange Location about four months ago, and Chief Frank Dorton says the program was actually a suggestion from one of his officers. "My lieutenant was the one who thought of this program, just to give a safe place for people to come. Because we do have a lot of yard sale pages on Facebook, and Craigslist. It's just a secure place for people to come."

There are security cameras in place to monitor these internet exchanges. Chief Dorton says, so far, they haven't had an issue with any of the transactions.

