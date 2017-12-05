Richlands Police offers safe place for transactions

West Virginia's U.S. senators are pushing to reauthorize funding for the 20-year-old Children's Health Insurance Plan, which expired in October.More >>
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is conducting a DUI checkpoint on Saturday in the Bradley area.More >>
A Bluefield man was arrested following a tense standoff with deputies on Monday.More >>
A union official says a coal mine in northern West Virginia has been idled, with 260 workers losing their jobs, apparently because of adverse geological conditions and market issues.More >>
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, many are making purchases online, including from websites like eBay or Craigslist. For those who want to buy or pick up their item from a seller in-person, the Richlands Police Department now offers a safe meeting place.More >>
Residents can't comprehend a life without a world-class scientific institution.More >>
The Beckley Community Chorus is just days away from their annual Christmas performances.More >>
As state leaders and the local businesses continue their effort to pivot West Virginia toward a more tourism-based economy, adventure resorts like ACE are looking for ways to keep people coming back, year round.More >>
