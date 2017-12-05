Green Bank community rallies support for radio telescope and observatory

GREEN BANK, West Virginia -- Mention the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Radio Telescope to the average West Virginian, and you might get a blank stare. Some have heard of it, but most shake their heads no.

Understandable in an age when memes, video games and all things Kardashian attract more attention than might be healthy.

And also understandable, given that the 450-foot-tall monster sits in a remote valley in rural Pocahontas County. Far from the nearest McDonald's or shopping mall.

But in the scientific community Green Bank is almost mythical.

A visit to the site is almost required of anyone pursuing serious study in astrophysics. Because radio astronomers have been combing the heavens here since the 1950s.

The huge Robert C. Byrd telescope, however, is relatively new, having begun operations only in 2001.

That makes it one of the newer astronomical facilities under the umbrella of the National Science Foundation (NSF).

But the NSF is now under pressure to cut back drastically on funding the operation. So in an effort to determine the support the surrounding observatory enjoys within West Virginia and nationally, the NSF held a public hearing on November 30th.

Green Bank Observatory business manager Michael Holstine wasn't sure what to expect when the hearing was finally scheduled and then was almost shocked by the turnout.

"I think the message is loud and clear," he said. "That the people of this state, the people of this local community and the people in the scientific community, which is global, demand that the telescope stay here."

Holstine said when there was a similar hearing a year ago, nearly 300 people showed up. This time around, more than half that many braved the twisty country highway that winds north of White Sulphur Springs--an adventurous trek on a route without street lights--to again tell the federal agency that Green Bank matters.

"The first fire department in our area here was organized by the observatory," said local resident and historian Bob Sheets. "And the first time I saw a fire truck was the one I saw here."

Sheets located here well before the Green Bank telescope went up in the early 2000s.

He, like so many others who attended the hearing, isn't a scientist, but someone who appreciates the off-the-grid lifestyle demanded by an endeavor that can only be pursued in near-total radio silence.

Cell phones aren't allowed because they interfere with the sensitive telescope's antenna array.

But it's an inconvenience the people here embrace as necessary, wearing their allegiance to scientific discovery as a badge of honor.

And that was the through line for so many who signed up for three minutes to defend the status quo.

Maybe the most eloquent appeal came from West Virginia University sophomore and aspiring astrophysicist Olivia Young. She first came to Green Bank as a curious tenth-grader and that experience at science camp changed the course of her life.

Now, she, too, is studying the boundless wonders of our galaxy.

And hoping that the bean-counters don't get their way.

"I implore you, on the grounds of our youth, our state and of humanity as a whole," she told the NSF panel, "please continue to find to the utmost of your ability, the wonders and opportunities the GBT brings to our planet, from beyond the reaches of our solar system and out galaxy."



