Independence girls win home opener over rival Shady Spring

A small slate of high school girls basketball took place on Monday night. The Independence Patriots coming off a loss last week against Greenbrier East welcomed in county foe Shady Spring for their home opener and got by the Tigers 49-38. Madison Deck had 13 points to lead all Patriot scorers. Alexis Bolen and Nicole Kester each 12 points in the win for the Patriots. Sydney Cross had 14 points to lead the Tigers. The Patriots move to 1-1 on the season and the Tigers drop to 0-1.

Other scores from Monday night:

Westside 62- Mt. View 31

Greater Beckley 50- Covenant Christian 35

Narrows 49- Bland Co. 46