Beckley Community Chorus rehearsing for its Christmas performances

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The Beckley Community Chorus is just days away from their annual Christmas performances.

Members of the chorus allowed WVVA behind the scenes to get a sneak peak of its rehearsal, Monday.

The chorus, made up of around 30 members, hail mostly from Raleigh County, but some come from as far as Princeton and Hinton.

Chorus director Daniel Spurgeon says the performance will feature some Christmas classics, as well as some new tunes, but promises the show will be fun for all.

"It's a spoof on all the different types of Christmas articles, like fruitcake, ugly sweaters, maxing out your credit cards, and so forth,” Spurgeon said. “It's fun. It's really a concert for all ages, I think everybody would enjoy it."

The first of two performances will be this Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. at Tamarack.

The cost to see the show is just $3.

Sunday will be the final show and will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley.

That show is free to attend.

