Winter means a shift in tourism focus for West Virginia adventure resort

As state leaders and the local businesses continue their effort to pivot West Virginia toward a more tourism-based economy, adventure resorts like ACE are looking for ways to keep people coming back, year round.

ACE's marketing director Haynes Mansfield says the warm temperatures this time of year have extended the use of the resort.

But even when temperatures are too cold for outdoor activities,

ACE uses its 1,500 acre facility to hold special events and concerts, utilizing its indoor space.

"The tourism industry in Fayette County is based very heavily on the outdoor industry and on rafting, so we do most of our business that time of year,” Mansfield said. “But we are starting to explore opportunities in the winter time to become more of a year-round destination for folks, These events are just some of the ways we are starting to do that."

Mansfield says it's a long-term strategy that outdoor adventure resorts like ACE hope will bring in more tourists' dollars.

Mansfield says ACE Adventure Resort will be holding a concert this Saturday featuring the jam band “Big Something” and a New Year's Eve party featuring the band “Short & Company.”

More information on those events and their pricing can be found on the resort's website and Facebook page.

Mansfield added that ACE also makes its event space available to rent for holiday and various other occasions.