'Princetonopoly' now available to raise funds for Railroad Museum

The Princeton Railroad Museum found a creative way to raise funds for their upcoming model train room by developing a board game based on Princeton businesses called "Princetonopoly."

The game has been in the works over the past few months with the help and sponsorship of local businesses, and it's now available for purchase.

At $30 each, the museum hopes to sell all 400 games.

The museum developed the game as a way to raise funds for its new model train room.

Assistant City Manager Mike Webb says they are making it available to purchase just in time for the holidays.

"This should be the first thing on your list if you get a chance to go shopping today," Webb said. "They're $30 a piece and again it's a good fundraiser for the community and a worth while gift under the tree."

As the game sells, the model train room will evolve.

Model Railroader Dan Hosier says he's inviting the public in to be a part of the year long development process.

"They can come and give us input and see what we're doing," Hosier said. "It's a great opportunity for people to see how a project like this on a museum scale is built."

Hosier says a project like 'Princetonopoly' is unique to a small town, making a sense of community that much more evident.

"It's all about community and the whole idea of the model is to preserve the history that we have here," he said. "We're closer together, we're friends, we're family. We're all involved. We're just blessed that we have a community where people want to do those kinds of things."

'Princetonopoly' is available for purchase at the Princeton Railroad Museum as well as the municipality building.