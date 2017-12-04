State championship celebration held at Bluefield High School

Just about 72 hours after the Bluefield Beavers big victory over Fairmont Senior, the celebration is still ongoing in Mercer County.

On Monday afternoon, an assembly was held in the school’s auditorium honoring the football team for its recent accomplishment. The entire student body along with special guests attended the celebration.

“It's just a great place to be living and to be a part of,” said head coach Fred Simon. “I wouldn't trade this place for anywhere in the whole united states. I love being here and it's a special place.”

“I want to thank the coaching staff. It's a great coaching staff, you know, working hard with us all week to prepare,” said running back “Truck” Edwards. “Playing for the best team in the state. We worked hard all season long to get to where we were and i want to thank all you guys."

“So thankful and blessed to be a part of this football team,” said quarterback Chandler Cooper. “I’ll never forget all of the memories we made this season as a team. Not only on the football team, but as a part of the school. Thank you, guys."

Beavers radio voice Jim Nelson was the MC of the event.