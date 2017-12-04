Raleigh Sheriff's Dept. investigates series vehicle break-ins - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh Sheriff's Dept. investigates series vehicle break-ins

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of thefts from several vehicles in Crab Orchard and the surrounding areas. 

The attached picture shows the suspect at a victim's residence, according to Lt. M.A. McCray. He said the same suspect appears on video at the residence of other victims as well. 

Deputies encourage anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 and ask for Lt. McCray or Deputy McMillion. 

