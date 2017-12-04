Two years after son seemingly vanishes, mother still looking for answers

SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) A billboard catching the eyes of drivers on Robert C. Byrd Drive poses a simple question, where is he? The answer; however, is not so simple and it has eluded friends, and family of Chaz Richardson for two years.



By some witness accounts, Richardson was under the influence of drugs at the time and ran off when he heard police heading toward the house he was visiting at the end of Griffith's Hollow in Surveyor.



In the following days and months, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. and private parties conducted numerous searches covering miles of ground. But Richardson had seemingly vanished.



"All of his money was still on his pay card. His car was still there. All of his clothing. His daughters were his life. He would never have walked out of their life," said Richardson's mother, Leisa Wellington.



Wellington remembers the last time she spoke to her son, on Wednesday, December 2nd. He was excited, she said, because he had just put some toys from the movie Frozen on layaway for his two little girls.



"I used to love Christmas. It was my favorite time of year. But now, it means nothing," said Wellington.



Her life has taken a series of twists and turns since her son's disappearance -- a series of raised hopes only to be dashed to the ground. More recently,

deputies said another witness has come forward with a different story -- one of murder, drugs, and concealment. But despite numerous hours spent investigating the lead, they have not been able to verify it.



Still, Wellington holds out hope. "Since Sheriff Van Meter came into office, it seems like he really cares. It gives me hope."



"We still have the $10,000 reward for information leading to my son. If that's what it takes, that's what it takes. I'll move heaven and earth to find my son," she adds.



Anyone with information may contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.







