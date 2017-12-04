2017 Family in Need contest

Grant's Supermarkets and Aaron's are teaming up during the holidays to help give some local families in need a special treat.



If you know of a struggling family you would like for us to consider, send an email to FamilyInNeed@wvva.com or mail a letter to:



WVVA

C/O Family in Need

3052 Big Laurel Highway

Bluefield, WV 24701



The letter must "explain why the family deserves to win" in 100 words or less It also needs to include the name, address, and phone number (email where applicable) of the deserving family. The letters must be received no later than December 18. The winners will be announced on WVVA News at 6 during the week of December 20-22.

1st place: $500 Grants Gift Card and Choice of Double Oven or Refrigerator from Aaron's

2nd place: $200 Grants Gift Card and $100 Gift Card from Aaron's*

3rd place: $100 Grants Gift Card and $100 Gift Card from Aaron's*

4th place: $100 Grants Gift Card and $100 Gift Card from Aaron's*

5th place: $100 Grants Gift Card and $100 Gift Card from Aaron's*

*Aaron's gift card can be redeemed on any new agreement for $50 off first and last payments



