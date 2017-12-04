Virginia man breaks world records in motorcycle drag racing

POQUOSON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has broken two world records in motorcycle drag racing.

The Daily Press in Newport News reported Monday that Larry McBride of Poquoson broke the records last month at the Manufacturer's Cup Final at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Cecil, Georgia.

McBride broke one record when he reached a speed of 258.27 mph within a quarter of a mile. The bike had been at a standing stop when it started.

The second record he broke was for the time it took to cover a quarter mile of road. He did it in 5.611 seconds.

McBride told the newspaper that it's "really just hard to put into words what it's like to go that fast."

He was two months shy of his 60th birthday when he broke those records.

