Construction crews open new section of Beckley bypass

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The second phase of the Beckley bypass is one step closer to completion. Two months after the West Virginia Div. of Highways (DOH) called it quits with the project's contractor, a new contractor hired in November has finished the stretch connecting Stanaford Road to Ragland.



Drivers also have access to another outlet onto Eisenhower Drive behind Lowe's Home Improvement.



Some drivers seemed pleased with the work on Monday, including staff at Bullfrogs and Butterflies Daycare. Jennifer Stearett, who works at the center on Ragland Road, said the bypass has made the commute easier for parents and employees.



"Instead of taking 15 minutes to get to work, they're taking five. Several of our parents are now using it. My boss also says it's cut down on a lot of the traffic on Eisenhower."



Ultimately, the goal is to speed up traffic through Beckley's commercial center located along Eisenhower Drive.



Crews expect to have the final leg to Industrial Drive complete by Spring of 2018.

---------------------------------------------------



BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new roadblock was announced Wednesday for the Beckley bypass under construction since October of 2014.



The project known as the 'Z-way' was originally estimated to take 18 months. But as construction on the project entered year three on Wednesday, WVVA News learned from a Division of Highways (DOH) representative Jimmy Wriston that the builder, Mike Enyart & Sons, will no longer be under contract to finish the project.



Mike Mike Enyart & Sons' contract was terminated under Sec. 108.9 of the agreement citing the convenience of the owner, which is the state of West Virginia.



"In no way shape or form were they upset or said anything negative about Enyart. It was all very complimentary, " said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold after consulting with the Div. of Highways.



In a telephone interview with WVVA news on Wednesday, Enyart said his company was paid between 11-12 million for the project, but he plans to make claims for roughly 7 million more. That is because of what both West Virginia DOH officials and Enyart acknowledged were several unexpected delays.



Enyart said there were several delays in securing right-of-way rights by the state, as well as utility work delays state leaders attributed to the June 2016 floods.



"There were some things like some of the property purchased by the state was contaminated. There was a lawsuit filed over that which went all the way to the West Virginia Supreme Court. That kind of slowed it down," said Bill Baker, Chairman of the Beckley-Raleigh County Transportation Board.



State leaders said bidding will open for a new contractor on October 3rd. After that, they expect to have the Stanaford to Ragland Road section of the road open by Winter, with an expected final completion date on Industrial Drive by June of 2018.



Bidding for the new contractor will happen just as West Virginia voters head to the polls for the October 7th Roads to Prosperity Bond Election, where funding for the third leg of the Z-way will be at stake, connecting East Beckley to Beaver, and eventually to Shady Spring.



"This time, we will not have the same contaminated property. It will be a completely different contractor, which will be bid out separately. And I'm sure the state has learned some lessons with what's happening now in the second phase because they're frustrated just like everyone else," explained Baker.



