West Virginia highways worker dies in Webster County fire

A Division of Highways worker has died of smoke inhalation from injuries received during a fire at a DOH facility in Webster County.

The fire occurred Monday morning at the headquarters in Cherry Falls, according to Dept. of Transportation official Carrie Jones. The male worker was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office is handling the investigation. The victim, identified as Stephen Cogar, 22, started working for the DOH in October.

Jones says the facility is a total loss but the equipment was not damaged. More details will be released later on Monday.

We are heartbroken. An early morning fire at the Webster County DOH Headquarters claimed the life of one of our Transportation Workers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and coworkers. pic.twitter.com/gG6FTH5ChT — WVDOT (@WVDOT) December 4, 2017