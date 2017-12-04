Deputies say Fayette County man set two fires in two days - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Deputies say Fayette County man set two fires in two days

Deputies in Fayette County arrested a man for arson in connection with two separate fires at the same residence.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, firefighters responded to suspicious fire Friday night of an outbuilding in Ansted. The following night, "fire crews battled a residential fire at the same location."

Devon Young, 22, of Ansted was charged with first degree arson and was taken to Southern Regional Jail. Bond was sent at $25,000 cash or surety. Investigators said Young admitted to setting the fires.

"Offenders of arson incidents are frequently close to the victims " said Sheriff Mike Fridley, "In this case Young is an immediate family member, making it a very emotional situation for the family".

No injuries were reported.

