WVU, Marshall and Virginia Tech bowl destinations set

Sunday afternoon was a busy day in the college football world. The College Football Playoff final four was set as well as the rest of the 2017-18 bowl game season. The Virginia Tech Hokies who finished the regular season with a 9-3 record will be headed to Orlando to take part in the Camping World Bowl going up against Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State. The Hokies and Cowboys kick off on December 28th at 5:15 from Camping World Stadium.

The team that played in that game last year, West Virginia who wrapped up the year at ,will be headed to the Heart of Dallas Bowl where they will take on the Utah Utes on December 26th at 1:30. The last meeting between these two was back in 1964 at the Liberty Bowl held in Atlantic City.

Finally for Marshall, the Herd who lost their last two games of the regular season, will be heading out west to play in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl where they will face off with the Colorado State Rams of the Pac 12. That contest set for December 16th at 4:30.

