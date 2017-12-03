NY Police: Man angry about parking stabbed 2, mowed down others

A man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk Sunday, leaving one person dead and several others injured.More >>
Federal data show West Virginia's public school students are overwhelmingly white, comprising 91 percent of the state's 280,310 students in the 2014-15 school year.More >>
It was a day 73 years in the making family and friends came together Saturday to honor the life of PFC Lacy E. Walker as he received his purple heart.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service has given the Mountain Valley Pipeline its approval to cross federal forestland in Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, but to many in Beckley, it's just not Christmas until the start of the annual Christmas parade.More >>
Bluefield Middle School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a suspicious man was spotted on campus.More >>
