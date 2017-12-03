Mercer County veteran's family receives purple heart

It was a day 73 years in the making family and friends came together Saturday to honor the life of PFC Lacy E. Walker as he received his purple heart.

“He was a beautiful man, a great personality and a lover of life,” said his brother, Landon Walker.

The world war ii service man died in July of 1944. The manner in which he died is still unclear but we know he died serving the country he loved dearly..AND Congressman Evan Jenkins presented his family with his purple heart

“We hear it all the time the greatest generation and to think that now 70 years later, a much deserved recognition of the ultimate sacrifice that private first class Walker paid to our country,” said Jenkins.

Walker was buried in Normandy until after world war ii when he was brought home to Woodlawn cemetery.

And even future generations of his family didn't know him personally they say they are proud to be of his lineage.

“It's pride and proud to be an American,” said Walker's niece Cindy.