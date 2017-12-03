Mercer County veteran's family receives purple heart

It was a day 73 years in the making family and friends came together Saturday to honor the life of PFC Lacy E. Walker as he received his purple heart.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service has given the Mountain Valley Pipeline its approval to cross federal forestland in Virginia and West Virginia.More >>
Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, but to many in Beckley, it's just not Christmas until the start of the annual Christmas parade.More >>
Bluefield Middle School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a suspicious man was spotted on campus.More >>
Three food shelters in Princeton were given thousands of dollars in supplies thanks to our 20 Days of Giving campaign.More >>
The Catholic Charities of West Virginia, The McDowell County S.P.O.K.E.S organization, along with the McDowell County Adult Learning Center held their commencement ceremony Thursday night featuring graduates of all ages. 15 graduates received their General Educational Development certificates as well as student achievement awards.More >>
