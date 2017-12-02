Bluefield College men and women roll to Saturday victories

The Bluefield College men and women's basketball teams found themselves back at the Dome on Saturday night. The women cruised to a 59-48 victory over Brenau in the first game. Senior and Tazewell product Autumn Nash had 17 points to lead the Rams. Princeton alum Hannah Preservati had 12 and Danae Cox had to round out the trio of Rams in double figures. The Rams move over the .500 mark to 6-5 with the win. Next up they hit the road to take on Reinhardt on December 9th.

The men also were victorious on Saturday night. The Rams used a strong second half effort to get the win 108-77 win over the Newport News Apprentice School. The 108 points is the highest scoring output for the team this season. Gage Yesbeck and Shawn Robinson each had 21 points to lead the Rams. The Rams are now 6-2 on the season and 4-1 at the Dome. Next up they are Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday.