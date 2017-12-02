Concord basketball sweeps West Virginia State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord basketball sweeps West Virginia State

Posted:

Saturday afternoon the Concord men and women's basketball teams began a short two game homestand beginning with West Virginia State. In the first game the women won a battle in overtime 87-76. Freshman Riley Fitzwater had 26 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Mountain Lions. The women improved to 3-4 with the win.

The men finished off the day with a 96-87. Tommy Bolte had 46 points and nine assists to lead the Mountain Lions. Trey Shuff and BJ Hamlet also had double digits in the win for Concord. The victory moves to the men to 5-3 on the season..

Both teams will host Glenville State on Tuesday night. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.