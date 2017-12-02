Concord basketball sweeps West Virginia State

Saturday afternoon the Concord men and women's basketball teams began a short two game homestand beginning with West Virginia State. In the first game the women won a battle in overtime 87-76. Freshman Riley Fitzwater had 26 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Mountain Lions. The women improved to 3-4 with the win.

The men finished off the day with a 96-87. Tommy Bolte had 46 points and nine assists to lead the Mountain Lions. Trey Shuff and BJ Hamlet also had double digits in the win for Concord. The victory moves to the men to 5-3 on the season..

Both teams will host Glenville State on Tuesday night.