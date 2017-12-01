3 Princeton food pantries benefit from 20 Days of Giving

Three food shelters in Princeton were given thousands of dollars in supplies thanks to our 20 Days of Giving campaign.

People visiting Grant's Supermarket on Main Street purchased enough gift bags to fill-up six palates.

The bounty was split between the Princeton Salvation Army and Operation Compassion.

"We appreciate them and we appreciate what they give to us and do for the church under the grace of the good Lord above,” said Billy O’Marrah with Operation Compassion.

Meanwhile, over at Grant's at the Crossroads, more than $5,000 in groceries went to Tender Mercies Ministries.

"They are so generous and we really appreciate their support, all their support. They just need help! Sometimes we all need just a little extra hand,” said Margaret Mitchell with Tender Mercies Ministries.

Overall, customers at participating Grant's stores purchased more than 60-thousand dollars in food- a new record.

Patrons at participating Save-a-lot stores also bought record numbers of gift bags this year.