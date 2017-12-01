Lawmakers lay out priorities at 'Point of View' breakfast

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) Lawmakers gearing up for the 2018 legislative session laid out some of their priorities at Friday morning's 'Point of View' breakfast. The event sponsored by the Mercer and Tazewell counties' chambers of commerce was held this year at the Railyard in Bluefield, W.Va.



During the breakfast, residents heard insight from lawmakers in both West Virginia and Virginia on what they can expect in the upcoming session.



Tax reform, infrastructure investment, and a shortfall in the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) were all discussed. And oversight over the road bond funding was also a big issue.



"The big issue is going to be how well we monitor the road bond money. There's a billion dollars worth of money from various sources. I think people can expect the legislature to make sure the money is spent effectively and properly," said Del. John Shott, (R) Mercer -27th Dist.



Both the West Virginia legislature and Virginia General Assembly return to work on Wednesday, January 10th.