Officer Mac Brackenrich Benefit

It's been over a month since Alderson police officer Mac Brachenrich was seriously injured by gunfire in an off-duty incident, and relief efforts are continuing big-time. Brackenrich and his family are facing a long road ahead and the goal of this benefit is to help make that road as smooth as possible.

A "One-Team, One-Fight" benefit for Brackenrich is set up this Sunday from 12-5 PM at the Alderson Community Center. The effort is supported by the Alderson Police Department, the Alderson Women's Club, the Fairlea and Lewisburg fire departments, and many others.

The benefit includes a ten-dollar spagetti dinner and two separate auctions. Everyone is invited, and door prizes will be given away.

Tremendous support has already been received from businesses and other generous donors throughout the area in the form of items for the auctions. Offerings will include guided hunts, guided fishing trips, hotel stays, restaurant dinners, new tools, antiques, primitives, gift certificates and much, much more.

There is a lot going on at the benefit so you may want to spend the afternoon eating, visiting with friends, watching your silent auction items, and participating in the live auction.