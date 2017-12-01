Officer Mac Brackenrich Benefit

A helicopter pilot makes an emergency landing on Interstate 77 in West Virginia.More >>
Bluefield Middle School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a suspicious man was spotted on campus.
Three food shelters in Princeton were given thousands of dollars in supplies thanks to our 20 Days of Giving campaign.
The Catholic Charities of West Virginia, The McDowell County S.P.O.K.E.S organization, along with the McDowell County Adult Learning Center held their commencement ceremony Thursday night featuring graduates of all ages. 15 graduates received their General Educational Development certificates as well as student achievement awards.
Lawmakers gearing up for the 2018 legislative session laid out some of their priorities at Friday's morning's 'Point of View' breakfast.
Learning to read, write, add, and subtract are stables of any ordinary elementary education. But one local Raleigh County school is going above and beyond those lessons -- teaching a subject not always taught at home.
It's been over a month since Alderson police officer Mac Brachenrich was seriously injured by gunfire in an off-duty incident, and relief efforts are continuing big-time.
Winter season comes with its own unique set of home fire hazards, some of which are not so obvious and thus overlooked.
